Mr. Melvin Lee Ely Sr., age 73, of Lindale, passed away on Tuesday, August 7, 2018.
Mr. Ely was born in Floyd County, Georgia on August 31, 1944, son of the late Dewey Wilburn Ely and the late Myrtle Lee Garrett Ely. He was also preceded in death by two grandsons, Brandon Pegg and Dakota Ferguson, and by six brothers, J.D., Jerry, Paul, Tommy, Ray, & Joe Ely. Mr. Ely was a member of Way of the Cross Baptist Church and formerly worked at Bekaert.
Survivors include his wife, Mary Elizabeth Miller Ely, to whom he was married on November 2, 1963; four daughters, Elizabeth Ann Griffin (Robert), Frances Marie Ferguson (Greg), Sherry Lee Pegg (Michael), and Tammy Tibbs (Tony); two sons, Melvin Lee Ely Jr. (Tammy) and Chris Little; a sister, Patsy Ruth Ellison (Jerry); a brother, Danny Ely; nine grandchildren, several great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, August 10, 2018, at 6 p.m. in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel. The Rev. Larry Wilkins will officiate.
The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Friday from 5 p.m. until the service time.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.