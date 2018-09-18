Mr. Melvin Huston Carpenter, age 87, of the Rosedale community in Floyd County, Georgia, passed away Sunday, August 19, 2018, at a Macon care facility. Mrs. Betty Elizabeth Crowe Carpenter, age 86, of the Rosedale community in Floyd County, Georgia, passed away Sunday, September 9, 2018, following an extended illness. Mr. and Mrs. Carpenter were married on August 9, 1952. Mr. Melvin Huston Carpenter was born on July 17, 1931, son of the late John Millard Carpenter and Eunice Dawson Carpenter. Prior to his retirement, he was employed by Celanese Corporation of Rome; Williams, Sweitzer, and Barnum Inc. Engineers; and Horne Land Surveyors. Mr. Carpenter was a member and former Deacon of New Hope Baptist Church in Rosedale. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, John Carpenter, and his wife, Francis Carpenter, and their son, Danny Carpenter. Mrs. Betty Elizabeth Crowe Carpenter was born on November 11, 1931, daughter of the late Forrest Crowe and Edna Crowe. Mrs. Carpenter was a homemaker and enjoyed living and working on the Carpenter family farm in Rosedale, where she and her husband Huston built their own home, farmed, and raised cattle. Mrs. Betty Carpenter was a member and former Secretary of the New Hope Baptist Church. Mrs. Carpenter spent the last few years under the care of her beloved nurse, Sharon Mathis. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Carpenter was preceded in death by her husband, Melvin Huston Carpenter; her sisters, Beulah Hoyle, Eloise Morris, and Doris Cronan; and her brother, Clayton Crowe. Mr. and Mrs. Carpenter are survived by their daughter, Pamela Carpenter Massingill, and her husband Johnny; their granddaughter, Scarlett Massingill Everett, and her husband, Justin; three great grandchildren, Samantha Everett, Luke Everett, and Mark Everett; and several nieces and nephews. Mrs. Carpenter is also survived by her brother, Arthur Crowe, and his wife, Barbara. A memorial service for Mr. and Mrs. Carpenter will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 22, 2018, at the New Hope Baptist Church with Pastor Mark Butler and Mr. Justin Everett speaking in honor of Mr. and Mrs. Carpenter. The family will receive friends Saturday from 2:00 p.m. until the service hour. Mr. and Mrs. Carpenter's ashes have been interred together in the New Hope Baptist Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the New Hope Baptist Church, c/o Pastor Mark Butler, 101 Carpenter Road NE, Calhoun, Ga., 30701.