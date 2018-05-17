Melvin Charlie “M.C.” Evans, 85, of Rome, Ga., passed away April 29, 2018. M.C. was born to Nathan and Vonnie Evans on June 21, 1932 in Cedartown, Ga. M.C. was preceded in death by both parents; his wife, Wanda J. Evans; son, Michael Evans; son, Chuck Culpepper; grandchildren, Misty and Christy Evans and Blaze Culpepper. He was an Eagle Scout and proudly served in the Navy during the Korean War. M.C. retired from Inland. He loved his Lord, family, and country. He was a member of Hollywood Baptist Church. He is survived by his son, Keith Evans; daughter, Tina Deaton; son, Thomas Culpepper; eight grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and one great, great grandchild. A memorial service will be held on May 19, 2018 at 4:00 p.m. at Good Shepherd Funeral Home Chapel in Rome, Ga. In lieu of flowers a donation to the American Diabetes Association or the Boy Scouts of America would be appreciated.
