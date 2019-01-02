Melba Rae Cantrell, age 62, of Rockmart, passed away Friday, December 28, 2018.
Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, January 4, 2019, at Good Shepherd Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in Floyd Memory Gardens with Shaklin-Attaway Post Five Honor Guard will conduct military graveside rites.
The family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. until the service hour on Friday at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave., Rome, Ga., 30165.
Parnick Jennings Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.