Melba Livalane Herbert, 85, of Rome, Ga., passed away on May 23, 2018 in Union City, Ga. She was born on May 20, 1933 in West Monroe, La. to the late Ray and Mellie Wheat. Melba was retired from the Floyd County Board of Education where she taught English at Coosa High School. She was also a member of Garden Lakes Baptist Church.
Melba was preceded in death by her husband, Dwayne Gunnells Herbert, and her parents, Ray and Mellie Wheat. She is survived by her sons, Leland and Sharon Herbert and Timothy and Debbie Herbert; five grandchildren, Byron, Jacob, Brandon, Collin, and Christopher; one great grandchild, Zachary; her sister, Barbara Johnson, of Texas; and her brother, Wayne Tyler, of Louisiana.
The family will receive friends at Carl J. Mowell & Son Funeral Home on Saturday, May 26, 2018, from 2:00–4:00 p.m. There will be a graveside service on Sunday, May 27, 2018, at 3:30 p.m. at Oaknoll Memorial Gardens, 2549 Shorter Avenue, Rome, GA 30165.
Carl J. Mowell & Son Funeral Home, Fayetteville – www.mowellfuneralhome.com.