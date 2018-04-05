Melanie Boggus-Griggs, age 56, of Rome, passed away Sunday, April 1, 2018.
Melanie was born December 6, 1961 in Canton, Ga., the daughter of the late James Donald Boggus Sr. and Sarah Julia Mosley Boggus. Melanie was employed by GMC Pharmacy. She was preceded in death by her husband, Doyle Griggs.
Survivors include her brother, James “Don” Boggus Jr.; sisters, Trina Boggus Boteler, Dee Anne Boggus and Tammy Boggus; several nieces and nephews also survive.
Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 7, 2018, at Good Shepherd Funeral Chapel with Dr. Billy Rabern officiating. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the service hour on Saturday.
Parnick Jennings, Sr.’s Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave., Rome, GA 30165, has charge of arrangements.