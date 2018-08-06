Mrs. Meladine “Dean” Money, age 68, of Rome, Ga., passed away peacefully at her residence on Sunday morning, August 5, 2018.
Dean was born in Cedartown, Ga. on September 10, 1949, a daughter of the late Tony and Geraldine Hight Gilmore. She had lived all her life in Rome and Floyd County. Dean was a member of the Enon Baptist Church, where she had served for many years as a nursery worker. Prior to retirement in 2017, she had worked with West Central Elementary School for over 34 years in the cafeteria. Dean loved cooking and even did catering for weddings and other special events. She was most famous for her cinnamon rolls.
Dean is survived by her husband of 46 years, Ronald Money, whom she married on May 19, 1972; one daughter and son-in-law, Angela and the Rev. Daniel Brown of Adairsville, Ga.; one son and daughter-in-law, Samuel and Brandy Money of Kingston, Ga.; six grandchildren, Alexis Brown, Caitlin Money, Savannah Money, Anna Brown, Abigail Brown, and Nathaniel Brown; one sister, Doris Hice; one brother, Leldon Rogers. Other relatives and friends also survive.
Funeral services for Dean will be held on Wednesday morning, August 8, 2018, at 11:00 a.m. in the Carl Sidwell Chapel of Salmon Funeral Home with the Rev. Daniel Brown and the Rev. John Dorsey officiating. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens.
Dean will remain at Salmon Funeral Home where the family will receive friends Tuesday evening, August 7, 2018, from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m.
Pallbearers are asked to meet at the funeral home on Wednesday by 10:30 a.m. and include Sam Money, Jeff Gilmore, Jared Nesbitt, Mike Money, Daniel Tucker, and Eric Shuler.
