Mrs. Jeanette Tanner McLemore, age 82, of Rome, GA, passed away Friday, August 9, 2019, in Hazelhurst, GA. Mrs. McLemore was born in Rome, GA on May 19, 1937, daughter of the late Gordon Lee "Grover" Tanner and the late Alma McWhorter Tanner. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Bobby E. McLemore, and by a brother, James Tanner. Mrs. McLemore was employed with Pet Bakery for several years. She was a member of East Rome Baptist Church. Survivors include a daughter, Pam McLemore Durham (Don), Summerville; a son, David E. McLemore (Doris), Calhoun; 5 grandchildren, T. J. Evans (Summer), Lafayette, Todd Evans (Veronica), Summerville, Ashley Henry (David), Trion, Lacey McLemore (Zach Fowler), Alpharetta, and Melissa Tuberville (Greg), Loxley, AL; 9 great grandchildren; a sister, Brenda Pelfrey, San Antonio, TX; 2 brothers, Johnny Tanner (Peggy) and Sonny Tanner, both of Rome; nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Monday, August 12, 2019, at 1 pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with Dr. Larry Davis officiating. Private interment will follow later in East View Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Monday from 11 am until the funeral hour. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.