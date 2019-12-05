John Benton McGowan, Jr, age 65, of Whitesburg, Ga, transitioned to eternal life on Wednesday, December 4, 2019. JB was born in Langdale, Alabama to John Benton and Joan McCrea McGowan, Sr on October 6, 1954. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother-in-law, Paul Harrison Stadnik SR of Albany, Ga. Survivors include his son, John Benton (Ben) McGowan III, and his wife, Seng McGowan, grandchildren John, Jubilee, Ezra and Moira and his daughter, Megan Merett McGowan. He is also survived by sisters Joan McGowan (John) LaGrasse, Diana McGowan Morehead and Pauline McGowan Stadnik, several nieces and nephews. John graduated from Pepperell High School in Lindale, Ga (Class of 1972) and the University of Georgia Business School (Marketing) in 1976. His knowledge of the hardware industry was unparalleled, having earned numerous awards during his long career for his innovative sales programs. He was affectionately known in Carrollton as "John in hardware" at our local Home Depot store. JB was the consummate chess player and grew the best tomatoes in the state of Georgia. He was a champion of Libertarian ideals and had a passion for helping others. JB never met a stranger, indeed no one ever bested him at talking. Throughout his life he remained true to his heritage as a Southern Gentleman. The family will receive visitors Sunday, December 8th from 1-3pm, Martin and Hightower Funeral Home (Carrollton) with a short service immediately following. His children plan a celebration of his life in the Spring, tentatively scheduled for April 25, 2020, in Carroll County.Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com .
McGowan, John
To send flowers to the family of John McGowan Jr, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Dec 8
Visitation
Sunday, December 8, 2019
1:00PM-3:00PM
1:00PM-3:00PM
Martin & Hightower Funeral Home
1312 South Park Street
Carrollton, GA 30117
1312 South Park Street
Carrollton, GA 30117
Guaranteed delivery before John's Visitation begins.
Dec 8
Memorial
Sunday, December 8, 2019
3:00PM-3:30PM
3:00PM-3:30PM
Martin & Hightower Funeral Home
1312 South Park Street
Carrollton, GA 30117
1312 South Park Street
Carrollton, GA 30117
Guaranteed delivery before John's Memorial begins.