James Millican McGinnis, age 87, of Rome passed away Tuesday November 19, 2019 at a local healthcare facility. Funeral services will be held at 3 P.M. on Friday November 22, 2019 at Good Shepherd Funeral Home with Rev. Hugh Peacock officiating. Interment will follow in East View Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2 P.M. until service hour on Friday at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave. Rome GA. 30165. Please visit our website, www.goodshepherdfh.net to post tributes. Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.
McGinnis, James
