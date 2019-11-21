James Millican McGinnis, age 87, of Rome passed away Tuesday November 19, 2019 at a local healthcare facility. Mr. McGinnis was born November 24, 1931 to the late John Lester McGinnis, Sr. and Mamie Estelle Millican. Mr. McGinnis was a veteran of the United States Air Force where he served in the Korean Conflict from 1951-1955. He owned Little Star Grocery on Calhoun Ave. for several years. Mr. McGinnis was also a Brick mason. He was preceded in death by his wife Iris Layton McGinnis; brothers: Charles Wilson McGinnis, and John Lester (Buster) McGinnis, Jr.; sisters: Mary Elizabeth McGinnis, Martha Allie McGinnis Johnston, and Miriam Eloise McGinnis Wilkey; son in law: Dr. Stanley Self. Survivors include step daughter: Patricia Self; step grandchildren: Greg (Kristin) Self, and Neal Self; step great grandchildren: Layton, Cameron, Lauren, and Connor Self; brother: Marvin McGinnis; sisters: Virginia Reeps, and Nancy Sims; sister in law: Jeanette McGinnis; several nieces and nephews also survive. Funeral services will be held at 3 P.M. on Friday November 22, 2019 at Good Shepherd Funeral Home with Rev. Hugh Peacock officiating. Interment will follow in East View Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2 P.M. until service hour on Friday at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave. Rome GA. 30165. Nephews will serve as pallbearers. Please visit our website, www.goodshepherdfh.net to post tributes. Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.
McGinnis, James
To plant a tree in memory of James McGinnis as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.