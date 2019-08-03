It is with great sadness that the family of Suzanne Sauls Wimbish McElwee announce her death on Friday, July 26th, 2019 in Atlanta. She was born January 17th, 1946 in Rome, Ga, to the late Shaffer Burke Wimbish and Ruth Sauls Wimbish. Suzanne graduated from Converse College and later received her Master of Education from Georgia State University. A devoted guidance counselor, she worked in Savannah Chatham County Schools and retired from Gwinnett County Schools, where she found great joy in working with middle school students. Suzanne loved her family and friends and especially adored spending time with her daughter, Dana, and grandson, love of her life, Jack. Laughing, dancing, music, getting away to her favorite place, Tybee Island, and did we mention laughing, brought Sooz such happiness! Suzanne is predeceased by her parents and brothers, Shaffer Burke Wimbish, Jr. and Stephen Sauls Wimbish. She is survived by daughter, Dana McElwee Carnahan (Atlanta); grandson, Jack Sauls Carnahan (Atlanta), and sister, Sally DuPree Wimbish (Rome). A private burial in Savannah is planned for a later date. Remembrances may be sent to your favorite charity.