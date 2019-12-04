Mrs. Martha Jane Forsyth McDurmon, 71 of Rockmart, passed away Monday, December 2, 2019. She was born July 22, 1948 in Rockmart, daughter of the late Robert M. Forsyth and the late Mary Frances Sparks Edwards. Martha was a 1966 graduate of Rockmart High School and an active member of the Second Baptist Church of Rockmart where she served in the WMU program. Mrs. McDurmon was very active in the community, being a member of the Rockmart Order of the Eastern Star #321 and a Red Cross Coordinator. She also helped with the Masonic Children's Scholarship Fund. Martha was a loving wife and mother who will be greatly missed. Martha met Harold at the age of 15 and their love story grew over the next 56 years. This story includes 3 children, 7 grandchildren and countless people whose lives were touched by her. They traveled the world together and found peace in their deep spiritual belief in Jesus. Until they meet again at the river, our family will be missing a link that was a central piece. Survivors include her husband, Harold L. McDurmon of Rockmart to whom she was married November 13, 1966; two daughters, Lisa (Darrin) Johnson of Rockmart and Lori (Ashley) Payne of Marietta; son, Alan (Kimberly) McDurmon of Marietta; seven grandchildren, Jessica Marie Miro, Reilly Frances McDurmon, Avery Pierce McDurmon, Carter Christopher Payne, Megan Jane Johnson, Abigail Jane Payne and Ivey Paige McDurmon; Uncle Dan Forsyth and family; cousin sisters, Brenda Stringer, Connie Simpson Quillon, Debbie Teal, Mary Tibbetts and Dolly Summerville; and numerous cousins. Funeral services will be held Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 2pm in the Second Baptist Church of Rockmart with Rev. David Warriner officiating. Eulogies will be given by her children, grandchildren and Mrs. Jenny Warriner. Interment will follow in Polk Memory Gardens. Mrs. McDurmon will lie in state at the church Saturday prior to the funeral service from 12 noon until 1:30 p.m. Serving as pallbearers: Darrin L. Johnson, Avery McDurmon, Jerry McDurmon, Cody Miro, Ashley Payne and Carter Payne. Honorary pallbearers will be: Steve Turner, Donald Ashley, Jordan Green, Dennis Chupp, Billy Rawl and Joel Smith. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Friday, December 6, 2019 from 4-8pm. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to the Second Baptist Church Building Fund, 112 S. Piedmont Ave., Rockmart, GA 30153 in memory of Mrs. McDurmon. Visit www.freemanharrisfunerals.com to sign online guestbook. Freeman Harris Funeral Home of Rockmart in charge of the funeral service for Mrs. Martha Jane Forsyth McDurmon.
