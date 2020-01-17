McDermont, Linda Earlene Trammell Linda Trammell McDermont, of Rome, passed away Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at a local hospital. Linda was born, May 4, 1943, the daughter of the late Luther S. and Donnie Mae Trammell. She was also preceded in death by her son Donald Edward McDermont, Jr. and a sister, Margo Trammell Atchley. Linda is survived by her husband, Donald Edward McDermont, Sr., whom she married June 11, 1967. She is also survived by her daughter, Ashley McDermont Bing and her husband Donald Bing, granddaughters McCallie Bing, Maggie Bing, Allie McDermont and Alex McDermont. She is also survived by two sisters, Mary Carol Trammell Barton (husband Kenneth, deceased) of Atlanta, and Joy Dale Trammell Lumpkin (husband Jerry) of Rome. Several nieces and nephews also survive. Linda was born in Floyd County and graduated from East Rome High. She enjoyed playing trumpet in the band and playing the piano. After high school, Linda attended cosmetology school in Atlanta and ran a successful beauty shop business in Rome for several years. She also kept books for her husband's business, Trammell Welding for many years. Linda was a loving wife, mother, sister and friend to all. She enjoyed gardening and being with her family and grandchildren. Linda was a Christian and a member of Dykes Creek Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully request that memorial contributions be made in Linda's name to Dykes Creek Baptist Church or a charity of your choice. A memorial service for Linda McDermont and her son Eddie McDermont who passed away on November 22, 2019 will be held Sunday, January 19, 2020 at Dykes Creek Baptist Church at 3:00pm. Good Sheppard Funeral Home has charge of the arrangement.
