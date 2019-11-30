Donald Edward McDermont, Jr., age 51 of Rome, passed away November 22, 2019. Eddie was a native of Rome and a graduate of Model High School. Eddie is survived by his parents Donald Edward McDermont, Sr. and Linda Trammell McDermont. He is also survived by his two children, Allie K. McDermont and Alex McDermont; and his sister, Ashely McDermont Bing and her husband, Donald Bing and two nieces, Maggie and McCallie. Eddie was preceded in death by his grandparents, Luther and Donnie Mae Trammell and George M. and Callie McDermont. Since 1979, Eddie and his father ran Trammell Welding and Mac's Tree Service. Eddie's hobbies were fishing and working with ornamental and he was happiest when he was out in nature. Eddie will be cremated and a memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to the Dykes Creek Baptist Church or a charity of your choice.
