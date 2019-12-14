Beverly Ann Dade McConnell, 88, of Rome, Georgia (formerly of Kingsport, TN) went home to be with Jesus on Friday, December 13, 2019 after a long battle with Alzheimer's. Beverly was born in Kingsport on February 2, 1931 to the late Ellen Drucilla Jones and Robert Beverly Dade of Kingsport. She was a graduate of Dobyns-Bennett High School where she was a member of the Madrigal Ensemble. Beverly was a lifelong resident of Kingsport until she moved to Rome in 2014 to be near her son and his family. The former Miss Kingsport contestant was a loyal member of First Christian Church of Kingsport and served as the congregation's organist and pianist for more than 50 years and sang in the church choir. Beverly's love of music was a constant in her life. After working for many years at First National Bank in Kingsport, she found a new career as a singer and music teacher. She was a member of the Crackerjacks, a musical ensemble composed of local women in Kingsport. As a music teacher, Beverly served as a traveling music teacher in Southwest Virginia and for Weber City Elementary. She continued her teaching career as a substitute music teacher for Lincoln Elementary in Kingsport. Perhaps her most rewarding time in the classroom came during her years as a paraprofessional in the special education classrooms at Jackson and Lincoln Elementary schools. She served in this role for many years and always shared how much she loved these very special children. Beverly was preceded in death by her husband of 39 years, J. Fred McConnell, also of Kingsport. She is survived by her two children, Susan McConnell of Charlotte, NC, her son Stephen McConnell and his wife Marcia of Rome, GA, and her grandsons Zack McConnell of Greensboro, NC, and Matthew McConnell of Rome, GA. Beverly is also survived by her sister Mary Jane Dade Hultin of Kingsport, brothers Douglas Dade and his wife Charlotte, Robert Dade, and William "Sandy" Dade and his wife Ann, all of Kingsport. Beverly is survived by her two nieces Emily Dade Kohl of Nashville, TN, and Elizabeth "Cari" Dade Crawford of Hermitage, TN, and two nephews Robert "Bobby" Dade of Bristol, TN, and Johnathan Dade of Knoxville, TN. Also, she is survived by ten great nephews and nieces and one grandnephew. The family extends a very special thank you to the staff and caregivers of the Renaissance Marquis Retirement Community and Pruitt Health Hospice in Rome who have given such amazing care to "Ms. Bev" these past five years and final days. Services will take place at First Christian Church in Kingsport, TN, on Thursday, December 19, 2019. The Reverend Philip Sams will preside. Visitation will begin at 1:30 p.m. in the church sanctuary with the service to follow at 2:30 p.m. A grave side service at Holston View Cemetery will follow immediately after. A Celebration of Life service to honor Beverly will be conducted at the Renaissance Marquis in Rome, GA on Monday, December 16, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her honor to either First Christian Church, 106 E. Charlemont Avenue, Kingsport, TN, 37660 or Alzheimer's Association North Georgia Service Area, 922 East Morris Street Dalton, GA 30721. Donations may also be given in her honor online at www.alz.org. Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport, TN, has charge of the arrangements.
