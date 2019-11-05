Mr. Ralph Glenn McClure Sr. age 76, of Rome, passed away Monday, Nov. 4, 2019 in a local hospital. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019 at Good Shepherd Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Bobby Champion, Rev. Rodney Westbrook, and Rev. Thomas Matthews, officiating. Interment will follow in Rome Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until the service hour on Wednesday. Please visit our website, www.goodshepherdfh.net to post tributes and view Mr. McClure's obituary Parnick Jennings, Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave. Rome, GA. 30165 has charge of arrangements.