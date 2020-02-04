Mrs. Barbara Ann McClain, age 88, of Rome, GA, passed away Monday, February 3, 2020, at her residence. A native of Rome and Floyd County, Barbara was born September 22, 1931, daughter of the late Keifer Patrick and Prudence Mosley Patrick. She graduated from Johnson High School in 1948 and attended North Georgia Business College. Barbara was a longtime member of Garden Lakes Baptist Church. She loved gardening and flowers, cooking, sewing and was an accomplished piano player who loved music. Prior to retirement in 1997, Barbara was church secretary for Westminster Presbyterian Church for many years. In addition to her parents, Barbara was preceded in death by a son, Ronald Lee McClain, brother, Warner Patrick, and three sisters, Shirley Holloway Stansell, Sharon Carney and Diane McRay. Barbara is survived by her husband, Donald Lee McClain, whom she married November 18, 1951; two granddaughters, Jessica Lee (Josh Comer) McClain, and Jaimison Lynn (Steven Headrick) McClain, both of Rome; one daughter-in-law, Sherry (Wade Little) McClain of Rome; two sisters, Susan Hyde of Villa Rica, GA, and Nancy Lovelace of Calhoun, GA. Several nieces and nephews also survive. Funeral services for Barbara will be held Wednesday afternoon, February 5, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of Salmon Funeral Home with Dr. Dan Whitaker and Rev. Hoyt Jenkins officiating. Interment will follow in East View Cemetery. Barbara's family will receive friends Wednesday from 1:00 p.m. until the service hour. Pallbearers are asked to meet at the funeral home on Wednesday by 1:00 p.m. and include Jerry Lovelace, Jeff Agan, Wade Little, Josh Comer, Steven Headrick and Logan Agan. The staff of Salmon Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Barbara Ann McClain.
