Mr. Thomas Vester McBurnett, Sr., age 79, of Armuchee, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, at his residence. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel. The Rev. Vance Stiles will officiate with Thomas McBurnett delivering the eulogy. Interment will follow in Rome Memorial Park with the Rev. Gregg Free in charge of the graveside rites. The family will receive friends on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel from 5 to 7 p.m. At other hours, they may be contacted at the residence. A complete obituary will be placed in Sunday's edition of the Rome News-Tribune. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.