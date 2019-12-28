Mrs. Carolyn Ann Smith McBurnett, age 83, of Rome, GA, passed away Saturday, December 28, 2019, at a local healthcare facility. Mrs. McBurnett was born in Rome, GA on February 15, 1936, daughter of the late James Floyd Smith and the late Ida Catherine Alexander Smith. She was of Baptist faith. She retired from Greenwood Mills. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Clarence Perry McBurnett, and by her daughter, Karen Faye McBurnett. She is survived by her children, Christine Hillis, Sharon Morgan, Randy McBurnett (Linda), and Sandy Tuck (Mickey); her grandchildren, Jimmy Hillis, Jeffrey Hillis, Jenna Hillis, Mark Morgan, Shane Morgan, Candi Beard, Brandi Evans, Travis Tuck and Savannah Tuck; her 16 great grandchildren and several great-great grandchildren. Graveside services will be held on Monday, December 30, 2019, at 12:00 pm at Oaknoll Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on Monday, December 30, 2019 at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, from 10:00am until the service time. Pallbearers will include Mrs. McBurnett's grandchildren. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.
McBurnett, Carolyn
To send flowers to the family of Carolyn McBurnett, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Dec 30
Visitation
Monday, December 30, 2019
10:00AM-11:45AM
10:00AM-11:45AM
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home - Oaknoll Chapel
2542 Shorter Avenue
Rome, GA 30165
2542 Shorter Avenue
Rome, GA 30165
Guaranteed delivery before Carolyn's Visitation begins.
Dec 30
Graveside Service
Monday, December 30, 2019
12:00PM
12:00PM
Oaknoll Memorial Gardens
2549 Shorter Avenue, SW
Rome, GA 30165
2549 Shorter Avenue, SW
Rome, GA 30165
Guaranteed delivery before Carolyn's Graveside Service begins.