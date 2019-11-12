Bobby Joe "Joey" Maynor, Jr. age 52 of Rome passed away Sunday November 10, 2019 in a local hospital. Joey was born November 30, 1966 in Floyd County, He was of the Baptist Faith, and a concrete finisher for over 30 years. Joey was preceded in death by his father Bobby Joe Maynor , grandchildren Chance and Chase Guice. Survivors include his wife Media Forsyth Maynor, son, Jamie (Kayla) Burt, Rome; daughter, Brittany Morris, Rome; mother, Donna Hilyer Maynor Swafford, Rome; brothers, Billy Joe Maynor, Tommy (Corinthia) Maynor, 7 grandchildren, several nieces and nephews also survive. Funeral services will be held at 3:30 P.M. Wednesday November 13, 2019 at Good Shepherd Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Donald Lindsey, and Jackson Davis, officiating. Interment will follow in Live Oak Baptist Church Cemetery. The family received friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Tuesday at Good Shepherd Funeral Home. Pallbearers include the following gentlemen and are asked to meet at the funeral on Wednesday by 3:00 P.M. Blake Maynor, Jesse Maynor, Jamie Burt, Chad Cline, Todd Lindsey, Roger Smith, Dean Lindsey, B.J. Medlin. Honorary pallbearers David Lane, and Cade Maynor. Please visit our website, www.goodshepherdfh.net to post tributes. Parnick Jennings, Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave. Rome, Ga. 30165 has charge of arrangements.