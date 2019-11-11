Bobby Joe "Joey" Maynor, Jr. age 52 of Rome, passed away Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 in a local hospital. Funeral services will be held at 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019 at Good Shepherd Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019 at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave. Rome, Ga. 30165. A complete obituary will follow in Wednesday's edition of the Rome News. Parnick Jennings, Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.