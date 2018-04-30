May Will Pinkard, age 87, of 332 Hasty Road NE, Rome, Ga., departed this earthly life Thursday, April 26, 2018, at her residence.
Mrs. Pinkard was born in Roopville, Ga. in Carroll County on May 16, 1930 to the late Ira and Ruby Johnson Wortham. She was a faithful member of Summer Hill A.M.E. Church and later in life joined New Hope Baptist Church under the leadership of the late Rev. L.D. Burdette. She served on the Mother’s Board, sang in the choir, and served in the kitchen. She was a long time member of the Community Prayer Band. She was a devoted wife and mother and friend to many. She and her husband enjoyed gardening and yard selling.
She was preceded in death by her husband, the late Johnie Pinkard; her parents; three siblings, Jimmy Wortham, Joe Wortham, and Grace Cammon; and two daughters, Harriet Ramsey and Danita Faye Harshaw.
She leaves to cherish her memory one son, Johnny Lamar Pinkard, Cartersville; four daughters, Rosiland Newman, Janet (Henry) Smith, Adrianette Pinkard, Tanya (Rev. Dr. Kenneth) Smith, all of Rome; one sister, Betty Bohanon, of Atlanta; 15 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren, and three great, great grandchildren; and a loving extended family.