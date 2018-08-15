Max Worley, age 89, of the Texas Valley community, passed away Wednesday morning, August 8, 2018, in a local healthcare facility.
Mr. Worley was born in Bartow County on April 14, 1929 to the late William O. Worley and Corinne Lipscomb Worley. The family later moved to Floyd County and he graduated in 1946 from Armuchee High School. He proudly served his country during the Korean War from 1950 to 1952, obtaining the rank of Sergeant First Class.
Mr. Worley loved everything related to the farm: the fields and pastures, the growing of crops, the caring for the livestock, and especially the raising of his Belgian horses. He enjoyed his job with the Georgia Department of Agriculture, especially working with Dr. William Brooks in testing cattle. He was a member of the Armuchee Baptist Church, where he sang in the choir and served as a deacon. Through the years he enjoyed going on numerous mission trips with the Carpenters for Christ.
Besides his parents, Mr. Worley was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Mary Momon Worley; his sons, Bruce William Worley and Randall Max Worley; a daughter, Reba Mary Worley; and sister, Joyce Worley Hendricks.
Survivors include his daughter and son-in-law, Sue and Darrell Webb; daughter-in-law, Cathy Worley; brother, Ted (Joyce) Worley; grandsons, Robert (Amanda) Webb, Randall Webb, Justin Worley, and Dillon (Karlie) Worley. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral services will be conducted at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 18, 2018, at the Armuchee Baptist Church with the Reverend Darrell Webb officiating. Interment will follow in the family plot of the Armuchee Baptist Church Cemetery in Texas Valley. Mr. Worley will repose at the church from 2 p.m. until the funeral hour, where the family will receive friends. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Armuchee Baptist Church. Please visit our website, www.goodshepherdfh.net, to post tributes.
The family would like to thank the administration and staff of Riverwood Senior Living and Tapestry Hospice for their kind and compassionate care of Mr. Worley. We could have never imagined the level of love and care you showed him and us these past few months. All of you hold a special place in our hearts forever.
Parnick Jennings Sr.’s Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Avenue, is serving the family of Max Worley.