Mr. Max Fain Shelley, age 81, of Silver Creek, passed away Wednesday, January 9, 2019, at his residence.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Monday, January 14, 2019, at Good Shepherd Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Kenneth Boatner officiating. Interment will follow in Wax Cemetery with Shanklin-Attaway Post No. 5 Honor Guard presenting military rites.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Sunday, January 13, 2019, at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave., Rome, Ga., 30165.
Parnick Jennings Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.