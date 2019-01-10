Mr. Max Fain Shelley, age 81, of Silver Creek, passed away Wednesday, January 9, 2019, at his residence.
Mr. Shelley was born August 21, 1937, in Bartow County, a son of the late Arthur Shelley and Bonnie Wafford Shelley. He was a retired contractor, a veteran of the United States Army. He was preceded in death by a sister, Omega Welch, and brother, John Shelley.
Survivors include, daughter, Jeannie Norton, Silver Creek; brother-in-law, Frank Welch; grandchildren, Joseph (Terri) Harcourt, Jerry Harcourt; great grandchildren, C.J. Harcourt, Tyler Harcourt, Paris Harcourt, and Gavin Nichols; great, great grandchildren, Addie Gibson and Waylon Harcourt.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, January 14, 2019, at Good Shepherd Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Kenneth Boatner officiating. Interment will follow in Wax Cemetery with Shanklin-Attaway Post #5 Honor Guard presenting military rites.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Sunday, January 13, 2019, at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave., Rome, Ga., 30165.
Parnick Jennings Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.