Mrs. Judith Monita Jeter "Judy" Masters, of Rome, passed away Saturday November 2, 2019, at her residence. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Tuesday November 5, 2019, at Good Shepherd Funeral Home Chapel, with Dr. Dale Lavan and Michael Masters officiating. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 12:00 P.M. until the hour of service on Tuesday, at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave., Rome. In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to the Lottie Moon Christmas offering for Foreign Missions or to Fellowship Baptist Church Children's Department improvements. A complete obituary will follow in Tuesday's edition of the Rome News. Parnick Jennings, Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.