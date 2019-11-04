Judith Monita Jeter Masters (Judy) Born Oct. 2, 1938 in Elizabeth, Louisiana entered the presence of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Nov. 2, 2019. Proceeded in death by her loving husband, Wayne A. Masters, Her parents: Elma Owens and Ulyses J. Jeter, Granddaughter, Alexandra R. Chamness and sister, Janice Cantrell. Survivors include: Children: Steven Masters (Vickie), Rome, Deborah Bohannon (Hal), Rome, Michael Masters (Trish), Knoxville, TN, Diana Masters, Rome and Rob Masters (Karen), Rome. Grandchildren: Christian Marcum (Deryck), Roswell, Chelsey Masters, Atlanta, Rebekah Bohannon, Chattanooga, TN, Bo Bohannon, (Autumn) Rome, Stephen Bohannon (Katie) Augusta, Anna Masters Knoxville, TN, Kennan Masters, Knoxville, TN, Sydney Pledger (Josh), Skylar Chamness, Rome, Cooper Chamness, Rome, David Masters, Rome, Benjamin Masters (JoAnna), Kennesaw and Mary Ellen Masters, Rome., Eight Great-Grandchildren and many special friends. Judy graduated from Rome High School in 1956 and lived many years in the Atlanta area before returning to Rome. She faithfully served her Lord and Savior many years at West Rome Baptist Church and Fellowship Baptist Church. Serving in the Choir, working in the nursery and supporting missions. She treasured serving on a mission trip to Venezuela. Her focus was serving others and enjoying family and friends. Blessed with the gift of sewing and smocking and handwork which she passed on to future generations. For many years she supplied Floyd Medical Center with handcrafted preemie baby gowns and hats for these precious small babies. She called it "Lexie's Closet" in honor of her granddaughter who died in infancy. In lieu of flowers, gifts can be made to the Lottie Moon Christmas offering for Foreign Missions or to the Fellowship Baptist Church Children's Department improvements. Pallbearers are: Bo Bohannon, Stephen Bohannon, Kennan Masters, David Masters, Ben Masters, Cooper Chamness, Deryck Marcum and Ethan Marcum. Service conducted by Dr. Dale Lavan and Michael Masters, and will be held Tuesday at 2 p.m. at Good Shepherd Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends from 12 p.m. until the hour of service at Good Shepherd Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens. Parnick Jennings, Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave. Rome, GA. 30165, has charge of arrangements.