Jo Ann Massey, age 90, of Acworth, Georgia passed away on Friday July 26, 2019. Jo Ann was born December 3, 1928 in Rome, Georgia to Georgia Mae Formby and George Milton Formby. She lived in Rome for many years where she worked on the family farm. Jo Ann worshipped at Hollywood Baptist Church and during this time she married W.T. Nelson Jr. "Bill" in 1946. To that union three children were born, Billie Ann, Chip, and Robert. In 1973 Jo Ann and Lewis Massey were married and lived many happy years until his death on June 23, 2017. Jo Ann is survived by; daughter Billie Ann and husband Larry Mimbs; son Willie T. "Chip" and wife Gayle Nelson; son Robert Milton "Bobby" and wife Betty Nelson; and son Larry and wife Angela Massey; granddaughter Deanna Renz, granddaughter Kristie Saylor, granddaughter Lea Ann Mimbs, granddaughter Holly Massey, granddaughter Brenda Shook, grandson Thomas Nelson, grandson Joshua Nelson and grandson Hunter Massey. She is also survived by ten great grandchildren, four great great grandchildren as well as many of the Masseys in Collinsville, AL. Jo Ann was preceded in death by; father George Milton Formby and mother Georgia Mae Formby; brother A.M. "Bill" Liley and brother Howard C. Moore. A visitation for Jo Ann will be held Monday, July 29, 2019 from 10:00 am to 11:00 am at Kennesaw First Baptist Church, 2958 N. Main Street, Kennesaw, GA 30144. A funeral service will follow the visitation. Burial will follow at Pineridge Memorial Park, 2950 North Cobb Pkwy, Kennesaw, Georgia 30152.