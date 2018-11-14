Ms. Mary Sue Adams, age 86, of Rome, passed away Wednesday, November 14, 2018, at her residence.
Ms. Adams was born in Rome on August 12, 1932, daughter of the late Lloyd Franklin Frasier and the late Bessie Brice Frasier. She was a member of Wilkerson Road Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Edna McGill, and by her brother, Harold Frazier.
Ms. Adams loved to cook, can, and freeze what she grew in her garden. She was a devoted mother and grandmother. She always referred to her life as being blessed, but those she leaves to miss her claim they were the ones who were truly blessed.
Ms. Adams is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Randy and Mechelle Adams; her granddaughters, Brittany Owens (Brad), Courtney Adams (J.J. Culberson), and Destiny Spates (Michael); her brother, Lloyd Frasier (Tracy); several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, November 16, 2018, at 1:30 p.m. at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, with the Reverend Dewey Atchley officiating. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, on Friday from 12:00 noon until 1:15 p.m.
Pallbearers are asked to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, on Friday at 1:00 p.m. and include Jimmy Moon, Jason Moon, Max Johnson, Richard Montanaro, Ron Plunkett, and Michael Montanaro.
