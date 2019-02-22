Mrs. Mary Lois Lanham Crump, age 80, of Rome, passed away Thursday, February 21, 2019, at her residence surrounded by her loving family.
Mrs. Crump was born in Adairsville, Ga., on March 7, 1938, daughter of the late John Walter Lanham and the late Estie Ollie Thelma Everett Lanham.
She was an amazing mother, grandmother, and great grandmother who will be greatly missed.
Mrs. Crump was a member of Dry Creek Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Etheridge Crump.
Mrs. Crump is survived by her five children, Carolyn Roberson (Mike), of Rome; Jackie Weems (David), of Rome; Rockey Crump, of Calhoun; Terry Crump (Teresa), of Adairsville; and Mary Keith, of Kingston; her ten grandchildren, Stewart Mealer (Jamie), Rockey "Leon" Crump (Chrissy), Dylan Crump (Emily), Davey Crump (Savannah), Jacob Crump, Kayla Crump, Adam Keith (Alicia), Ricky Keith (Julia), Blake Harris, and Chelsea Earwood; her 13 great- grandchildren; her sister, Margaret Cantrell (Russell); her brother, Lynn Lanham (Janice); nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, February 24, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, with the Rev. Jim Pinkard and the Rev. Allen Fuller officiating. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, on Saturday from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.
Pallbearers are asked to meet at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday and include Rockey Leon Crump Jr., Dylan Crump, Davey Crump, Kayla Crump, Jacob Crump, Stewart Mealer, Billy Thigpin, and Wayne Cantrell. Honorary pallbearers include Adam Keith, Ricky Keith, Kenny Smith, Junior Lanham, Allen Head, Danny Tucker, Ken Taylor, and Kevin Cornett.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.