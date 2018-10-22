Mrs. Mary Joyce Landers, age 83, of Rome, passed away on Sunday, October 21, 2018, at a local healthcare facility.
Mrs. Landers was born in Chattanooga, Tennessee, on January 10, 1935, daughter of the late Harry M. Honeycutt and the late Lillian Maxwell Weigart. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, Marvin Herbert Landers, on May 20, 1997, and by a brother, G.C. Weigart. While her children were growing up, Mrs. Landers was a homemaker. After they were grown, she worked for a number of years for Russ Manufacturing in Calhoun as a seamstress. She was a member of the West Rome Baptist Church, where she was active in the Ruth Sunday School Class. Mrs. Landers was a former member of the Floyd Springs Homemakers Club. She loved cooking, making arts and crafts, sewing, and gardening. Her great joy came from doing for others.
Survivors include three daughters, Wanda Landers, Rome, Vickie Hardegree, Rome, and LaJeana Smith (Steve) Centre, Ala.; five grandchildren, Jody Hardegree, Danielle Garrett, Whitney Baughn, Myranda Smith, and Stephanie Smith; great grandchildren, Dalton Hardegree, Robert Hardegree, Jayden Hardegree, Aliyah Wright, Chase Smith, Joseph Smith, Cerious Smith, Clayton Smith, Dakota Smith, and Hunter Smith; a brother, Charles Honeycutt, Chattanooga, Tenn.; a sister, Wilma Parks, Chattanooga, Tenn.; a brother-in-law, Larry Landers (Mary Ann); special adopted children, Edna English, Cora Mitchell, Fonda Jones, and Dustin Jones; nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, October 25, 2018, at 3 p.m. in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, with the Rev. Ken Oates and the Rev. Jarrod Roberts officiating. Interment will follow in the New Armuchee Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, on Thursday from 2 p.m. until the service time.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff at Winthrop Health & Rehab for their loving and compassionate care.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.