Mrs. Mary Jones Sheffield, age 99, of Rome passed away Saturday, April 27, 2019 following a short illness.
Funeral services will be conducted at 3 PM Monday in the Chapel of Good Shepherd Funeral Home with Reverend Clyde Hampton officiating. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens. The family will receive fiends from 1 PM until the service hour.
A complete announcement will be made Monday by Parnick Jennings Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home, who is serving the family of Mary Jones Sheffield.