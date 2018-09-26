Ms. Mary Jane Ayers, 63, of Cave Spring, died Monday evening in a Rome hospital following an extended illness.
Ms. Ayers was born in Ludowici, Georgia, on May 4, 1955, the daughter of the late Treddis Marvin Scott and the late Etta Mae Foskey Scott. Ms. Ayers was a graduate of the Georgia School for the Deaf. After graduation, she became a residential adviser at GSD and was associated with the school for 35 years prior to her retirement in 2011. She was a Georgia Bulldogs fan and a member of the Cave Spring United Methodist Church.
Mrs. Ayers is survived by her son, Barry Ayers, of Cave Spring, and by her brother, Johnny Scott, of Moreland, Ga.
Funeral services for Ms. Ayers will be held Friday at 2:00 p.m. at John House's Cave Spring Chapel with Dr. John Page officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Friday afternoon from 12:00 noon until the funeral hour.
