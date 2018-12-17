Mary Gresham Bruner, age 82 of Buford, Ga., died Sunday, December 16, 2018, after a brief illness. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, December 19, 2018, at 12:00 noon at Hamilton Mill Memorial Chapel. Pastor Danny Newbern will officiate. Interment will follow at Hamilton Mill Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends Wednesday, December 19, 2018, from 11:00 a.m.-12:00 noon at the funeral home.
Mary was preceded in death by her brothers, Ernest Gresham, Herbert Gresham, and James Gresham.
She is survived by her children, Cindy Langridge and husband, Dave, N.C., Carla Graham and husband, Steve, Buford, Ga., Larry Burner and wife, Carrie, Loganville, Ga.; nine grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; sister, Faye Hewlett, Buford, Ga.; brother, Jack Gresham and wife Linda, Rome, Ga.
Mary was born in Rome, Ga., and was a lifelong resident of the metro Atlanta area. She retired from Bristol Myers as an administrative assistant and was a member of First United Methodist Church, Calhoun, Ga.
