Miss Mary Frances Jones Beasley, age 83, of Silver Creek, Ga., passed away Friday, September 29, 2018, at a local healthcare center. Mary was born in Rockmart, Ga., on January 17, 1935, to the late Mr. & Mrs. Ollie Baxter. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two husbands, Max Jones Sr. and John Beasley. Mary worked for a number of years as a real-estate agent for Hardy Realty, where she retired. Survivors include a daughter, Dondra Stephens, of Silver Creek; a son, Max "Mackie" Jones Jr., of Rome; two grandchildren and four great grandchildren; two sisters, Laura Wilson and Nancy Wheeler.
The family will receive friends at Good Shepherd Funeral Home on Tuesday, October 2, 2018, from 4-6 p.m. At other hours they may be contacted at their respected residences.
Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave. Rome, Ga., 30165, has charge of the arrangements for Miss Mary Frances Jones Beasley.