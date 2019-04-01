Mrs. Mary Frances Couey Davis, age 74, of Cedar Bluff, Ala., passed away Saturday, March 30, 2019, at her residence.
Survivors include her children, Charolet (Darin) Medlin, Milledgeville; Malisa (Kevin) Bing, Cedar Bluff; Robert Lee (Julie) Davis, Sand Rock, Ala.; Frances Mae Davis; brothers, Johnny Couey, Shannon; Randy (Toni) Couey, Rome; Aron (Melba) Couey, Adairsville; sisters, Geneva Gilliland, Cedar Bluff; Sylvia (Randy) Harris, Trussville, Ala.; a number of grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews also survive.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. (Ga. time) on Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at Good Shepherd Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Joey Samples officiating. Interment will follow in Weiss Lake Memorial Gardens in Gaylesville, Ala. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. (Ga. time) on Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave., Rome, Ga., 30165.
Parnick Jennings Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.