Mary Emily Leath Sheets, loving wife and mother, died Sunday, October 21, 2018, at her home. Services will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, October 25, 2018, at Fort Valley United Methodist Church, 301 West Church Street, Fort Valley, with the Rev. Doug Mays and Dr. John Beck officiating. Family will greet friends in the Fellowship Hall of the church from 11:00 a.m. until service time. Burial will follow in Oaklawn Cemetery.
Born in Chattooga County near Lafayette, Mrs. Sheets graduated from Johnson High School in Rome,Floyd County, and attended Shorter College, where she received her A.B. Degree in Elementary Education. She met and married H. Eugene Sheets while they were both teaching at Johnson High School in 1955. She attended George Peabody College for Teachers in Nashville, Tennessee, and earned her M.A. in Education in 1964.
Mrs. Sheets was a member of Fort Valley United Methodist Church and the Fellowship Sunday School Class.
Mrs. Sheets loved music and art. She played the violin in high school and college and was a member of the Rome Symphony Orchestra for seven years until moving to another area to teach. She taught for 37 years from third through eight grades. She taught science in middle school most of her teaching years and art in middle school during the last seven years of her tenure. She enjoyed working with different media in art as a hobby. She belonged to Jailhouse Alley Art Center until circumstances prevented her attendance. She was an avid reader and enjoyed tending to her garden at home.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John Taylor and Irene Checkler Leath, of Rome, and a sister and brother-in-law, Martha and Richard L. Steele, of Phoenix, Arizona.
She is survived by her husband, H. Eugene Sheets, of Fort Valley; their daughter, Leta Sheets-Harris (Kenny), of Bonaire; brother, William Scott Leath (Pat), of Birmingham, Alabama; nephew, Mark Leben Steele, (Nancy) of Phoenix, Arizona; niece, Lori Leath Smith and her children, Shaye, Austin (Sarah), and Savannah, of Florida; and niece, Lisa Leath Turpin and her children, Lauren and Wesley, of Florida.
Donations may be made to Fort Valley United Methodist Church, 301 West Church St., Fort Valley, Ga., 31030; The American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, Md., 20852 ; The American Diabetes Association, 2451 Crystal Dr., Suite 900, Arlington, Va. 22202; or The American Heart Association, 7272 Greenville Ave., Dallas, Texas, 75231. Rooks Funeral Home, Fort Valley, has charge of arrangements.