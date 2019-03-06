Mrs. Mary Eloise Peek, age 85, of Rome, passed away on Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at her residence.
Mrs. Peek was born in Fort Payne, Alabama, on August 12, 1933, daughter of the late Maynard "Pat" Johnston and Eva Mae Shelton Johnston.
She retired from Sears and Roebuck.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Carl Hobart "Red" Peek, and by her son, Christopher Alan Peek.
Mrs. Peek is survived by her children, James Carlton Peek (Lynn), Elaine P. Snow (Tommy), Steve Lee Peek (Darlene), and Jeffrey Peek; her grandchildren, Patrick Peek (Sara), Katie Peek Lewis (Matt), Benjamin Peek, Scott Snow (Kristi), Tracie Snow Hall (Eric), Taylor Lee Peek, Morgan Leigh Peek, and Clay Peek; her great grandchildren, great, great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. EST at Peek/Browder Cemetery, also known as Green Cemetery, in Fort Payne, Alabama, with the Rev. Rodney Campbell officiating.
The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, on Friday from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.