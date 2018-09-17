Mrs. Mary Elizabeth Rogers, age 87, of Rome, passed away on Sunday, September 16, 2018, at her residence. Mrs. Rogers was born in Lindale, Georgia, on July 23, 1931, daughter of the late General Jefferson Grogan and the late Odessa Sartin Grogan. She was also preceded in death by a brother, Billy Grogan. Mrs. Rogers was a member of the Spring Creek Baptist Church. Prior to retirement, she worked for many years at West Point Pepperell Manufacturing. She loved to cook. Survivors include her husband of 68 years, Charles "Red" Rogers; a daughter, Tricia Pruitt (Tommy), Summerville; two grandsons, Jon Bragg (Tierra), Rome, and Jason Bragg (Cindy), Armuchee; four great grandchildren, Chance Bragg, Brody Bragg, Morgan Bragg, and Emilee Bragg; one great, great grandson, Eastyn Bragg; a sister, Roxie Dover (Milton), Rome; nieces and nephews. Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, September 19, 2018, at 10 a.m. at Floyd Memory Gardens. The Rev. Charles Bishop will officiate. The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Tuesday from 5 until 7 p.m. Pallbearers are asked to assemble at the cemetery on Wednesday at 9:45 a.m. and include Jon Bragg, Jason Bragg, Chance Bragg, Brody Bragg, Gary Dover, and Robby Summerall. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.