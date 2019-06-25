Mrs. Mary Elizabeth "Lisa" Watkins, age 56, of Cave Spring, Ga., passed away on Monday, June 24, 2019, in a local hospital.
Mrs. Watkins was born in Savannah, Ga., on December 10, 1962, daughter of John William Shaw and Sheila Powers Shaw.
She was a graduate of Cave Spring High School in the class of 1981. She later attended Coosa Valley Technical College, now Georgia Northwestern Technical College, and received her training in Cosmetology. Prior to ill health, she was a self-employed hairdresser.
She was a member of the Rehoboth Baptist Church, a former member of the Firemen's Ladies Auxiliary, and was a member of the "Girl's Night Out" club.
Survivors include her husband, Loyd Bruce Watkins, to whom she was married on December 11, 1983; a daughter, Corie Elizabeth Dempsey (Jimmy), Cave Spring; a son, Walter Loyd Watkins (Jenny), Cave Spring; her parents, John and Sheila Shaw, Cave Spring; two brothers, Jerry Shaw (Dawn), Cave Spring, and Greg Shaw (Paige), Gore; two step-grandchildren, Peyton and Will Rogers; a niece, Lacey Shaw; and several cousins.
Funeral services will be on Thursday, June 27, 2019, at 3 p.m. at Rehoboth Baptist Church. Dr. David McKenzie and the Rev. Joey Ineichen will officiate. Interment will follow in Rehoboth Baptist Church Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at Rehoboth Baptist Church on Thursday from 1 p.m. until time for the service. At other hours, they may be contacted at the residence.
All pallbearers are asked to assemble at the church at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday and are as follows: active, Darrell Baxter, Jeff Crider, Scott Cosper, Chase Burns, Randy Lacey, and Adam Simpson. Honorary pallbearers will include the "Girl's Night Out" club.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.