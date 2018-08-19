Ms. Mary Charlene Tucker, age 56, of Rome, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018, at her residence.
Ms. Tucker was born in Taylorsville, Georgia on October 22, 1961, daughter of Mary Lou Byers Pilgrim and the late Hoyt Rayford Pilgrim. She was also preceded in death by a grandson, Cameron Tucker. Ms. Tucker was of the Baptist faith and prior to becoming disabled, she worked as a C.N.A. at Fifth Avenue Health Care.
Survivors include five children, Aubrey Tucker, Rome, Darrell Tucker (Arlene), Canton, Melandie Grissom (Jae Chang), Rome, Winton Tucker, Rome, and Kelli Grissom (Dezi Hames), Rome; six grandchildren, Heaven Smith (Derrick Sams), Christa Shiflett, Desarea Hames, Kyle Hames, Brayden Wigley and Braxton Tucker; her mother, Mary Lou Pilgrim; five siblings, Melissa Raykovics, Jackie Grissom, Tony Pilgrim, Janice Burrell and Teresa Pilgrim; several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Monday from 5 until 7 p.m. Following the visitation, Ms. Tucker will be cremated.
In lieu of flowers, please contact the family about memorial contributions.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.