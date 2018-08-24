Mary Aultman Waters, Rome, Georgia, passed away peacefully early Saturday, August 18, surrounded by family and friends. She was 93 years old. She was the only child born to David and Vera Aultman of Albany, Georgia. Mary Waters graduated from Albany High School, where she played basketball, was a cheerleader, was senior class president, and was voted the best dancer. She then attended nursing school at Emory University.
In 1944, Mary Aultman married Raymond Waters, and spent the next 27 years raising four children while traveling the world as the wife of an Air Force officer. They lived in many places, including Maryland, Texas, Germany, Florida, and Alabama.
Mary Waters moved to Rome in 1971 and became active in many local organizations such as Three Rivers Garden Club and the Medical Auxiliary. She enjoyed playing tennis, golf, and bridge with her friends at Coosa Country Club and traveling with her husband. Mary Waters was also a devoted member of First Baptist Church since moving to Rome.
Mary Waters is survived by her four children, Kristy Pierce (Karl Matthies), Robin Devlin, Ray Waters (Allison), and Lori McKinstry (John); seven grandchildren, Karli, Geoff, Patrick, Mary Brett, Joshua, Bryan, and Sean; and four great grandchildren, Oliver, Ella, Wyatt, and Weston. She was predeceased by her husband of over 70 years, Dr. Raymond Waters, two sons-in-law, and many dear friends and family members.
A memorial service for Mary Waters will be held on Saturday, September 15, in the chapel at First Baptist Church Rome, starting at 10:00 a.m. A private interment will be at Floyd Memory Gardens.
Daniel’s Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements for Mrs. Waters.