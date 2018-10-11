Ms. Mary Ann Forsyth Tinsley, age 66, of Rome, passed away Thursday, October 11, 2018, at her residence.
Ms. Tinsley was born in Rome, Ga., on October 15, 1951, daughter of the late Willard Junior Forsyth and the late Bessie Mae Jones Forsyth. Ms. Tinsley was a graduate of Pepperell High School in Lindale and prior to becoming disabled she was a Customer Service Representative for Comcast. She was a member of Friendship Baptist Church.
Survivors include two daughters, Tisha Ray (David), Rome, and Leigh Hollingsworth (Bobby), Rome; a sister, Ruby Brown (Arnold), Armuchee; four brothers, Michael Forsyth, Aragon, Johnny Forsyth (Conda), Aragon, Donny Forsyth (Denise), Aragon, and Larry Forsyth (Rocky), Rockmart; five grandchildren, one great grandchild, nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Saturday from 5 until 7 p.m.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, October 14, 2018, at 3 p.m. at Friendship Baptist Church. The Rev. Brandon Bruce and the Rev. Earl Partain Sr. will officiate.
The family would like to thank Heyman HospiceCare at Floyd for their care during Ms. Tinsley's illness.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.