Mary Ann Evans Jennings, age 51, of Rome, passed away Friday, September 7, in a local hospital.
Mary Ann was born May 23, 1967, in Floyd County, a daughter of the late Eugene Evans and Ophelia Evans.
Survivors include her children, Tommy Evans, Darrell Jennings, Nancy Jennings Woodard; several brothers and sisters; two grandchildren, several nieces and nephews also survive.
A memorial service will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Friday, September 14, 2018, at Good Shepherd Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Harvey Chapman officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Friday at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave., Rome, Ga., 30165.
Please visit our website, www.goodshepherdfh.net, to post tributes.
Parnick Jennings Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.