Marvin Otto Fricks, 91, of Northfield, Ohio, died unexpectedly on June 12, 2019.
He was born in Floyd County, Georgia, on Easter Sunday, April 8, 1928, the son of the late Durand O. Fricks and Pearl Satcher Fricks.
Marvin moved to California in the early 1950s. He lived in Los Angeles County for 36 years, where he was employed by Robert Shaw Controls as a machinist. When he retired, he returned to his hometown of Rome, Georgia.
In addition to his parents, Marvin was preceded in death by his brother, Samuel J. Fricks, and his twin sister, Marie Fricks.
He is survived by his wife, Monte Howell Fricks, to whom he was married on May 8, 1992. They were members of Silver Creek Presbyterian Church. In 2014, they moved from their home on Saddlebrook Drive, Rome, Georgia, to their current home in Northfield, Ohio. He is survived by his sisters, Barbara Anglea (husband, Robert Anglea) and Vera Busby (deceased husband, Mahlon), all of Rome, Georgia. He is also survived by his children from a prior marriage including his son, Jim Fricks (Terri Futrell-Fricks), of Trabuco Canyon, California; granddaughter, Dr. Ashley Gleason (Jeremy Gleason); great-granddaughter, Eleanor Gleason, of Denver, Colorado; daughter, Marsha Anderson (Robert Anderson) of Rome, Georgia. Additionally, he is survived by his son-in-law, Bob H. Howell (Donna Howell, and their sons, Benjamin, Joseph, and Thomas), of Hudson, Ohio. Marvin also leaves behind his much-beloved companion Bonnie Blue, a small Shih Tzu dog.
As an avid hunter, Marvin cherished memories of his many hunting outings with his son, Jim. With his machinist background, he could fix almost anything with his many tools, some of which he had made. Marvin was a man who accomplished his goal every day of his life and never left a job unfinished.
Blessing-Hine Funeral Home, Twinsburg, Ohio, is administering his crematory arrangements. Please feel free to sign his guest book at www.blessingfuneralhome.com/obituary/marvin-fricks. Burial will take place at East View Cemetery in Rome, Georgia, at some time in the future.