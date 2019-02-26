Marvin Lee Hibberts Sr., age 61, of Centre, Ala., passed away Sunday, February 24, 2019, in a Centre hospital.
Marvin was born September 8, 1957, in Floyd County, a son of the late William "Red" Hibberts and Edna Lowry Hibberts. He was employed my Performance Concepts and for years he worked with his father at Hibberts Pain and Body Shop.
He was preceded in death by grandson, Jeremy Hibberts Jr.; a special grandson, Dakota "Bubba" Hibberts; brother, John Hibberts; sister, Cookie Shelly.
Survivors include his wife, Kathy Mull Hibberts; sons, Lee (Amber) Hibberts, Rome, and Jeremy (Stacy) Hibberts, Rome; daughter, Becky (Jason Morris) Hibberts, Calhoun; brother, William (Jo Ann) Hibberts, Rome; 10 grandchildren, two great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews also survive.
A celebration of Marvin's life will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 28, 2019, at Good Shepherd Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Thursday at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave., Rome, Ga., 30165.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Egleston Children's Hospital, in memory of Dakota Hibberts.
Parnick Jennings Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.