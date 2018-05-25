Marvin Eugene White
Mr. Marvin Eugene White, age 60, a resident of Rome, Georgia, passed away May 25, 2018. He was born November 26, 1957 in Cave Springs, Georgia to the late Earnest Watters and Emma Nell White. He is preceded in death by one brother, Richard Wayne White.
Marvin is a member of St. Paul Baptist Church on Shelby Street in Rome, Georgia.
He leaves to cherish his precious memories, his fiancée, Miss Nancy Barnes, of Rome, Georgia, and a daughter, Ms. Tammy Kirton, of London, England. He also leaves four brothers, Henry James White Jr., of Jeffersonville, Georgia, Robert (Cindy) Daniel, of Douglasville, Georgia, Earnest C. Watters Jr., of Riverdale, Georgia, Elmar B. (Ann) Watters, of College Park, Georgia; six sisters, Mary (Alfred) McDaniel, of Lyerly, Georgia, Inez Harrison, of Ellenwood, Georgia, Ruby Burris, of Rome, Georgia, Melody White, of Cartersville, Georgia, Denise Watters (Patrick) Baldwin, of Fairburn, Georgia, and Yuntrill “Sandy” Watters (David) Felton, of Fort Washington, Maryland; also a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Memorial services will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, May 29, 2018, at Greater Bethlehem Temple, Rome.