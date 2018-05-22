Mr. Marvin Eugene Bennett, age 80, of Rome, passed away on Monday, May 21, 2018, at a local healthcare facility.
Mr. Bennett was born in Floyd County, Georgia on February 9, 1938, son of the late Willard Bennett and the late Imer Irene Cook Bennett. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Ann Watwood Bennett, on March 7, 2000, by a daughter, Cindy Barger and by a son David Bennett. Mr. Bennett was a veteran of the U. S. Marine Corp. Prior to retirement, he worked in maintenance at Walmart for 18 years. He was a member of the McFall Baptist Church.
Survivors include five daughters, Kathy West, Kennesaw, Rita Norman, Rome, Wendy Langham, Rome, Christy Winters, Silver Creek, and Stacy Davis, Cave Spring; a sister, Betty Faye Spradling, Carrollton; 16 grandchildren; 29 great grandchildren; 2 great-great grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, May 25, 2018, at 1pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with the Rev. Jerry Brooks officiating. Interment will follow in Floyd Memory Gardens.
The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Thursday from 5 until 7pm. At other hours, they will be at their respective residences.
Pallbearers are asked to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Friday at 12:30pm and include: Grandsons: Cody, Damon, Dallas, Shane, Chris, Albert and Caleb.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.