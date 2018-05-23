Mr. Marvin Eugene Bennett, age 80, of Rome, passed away on Monday, May 21, 2018, at a local healthcare facility.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, May 25, 2018, at 1 p.m. in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with the Rev. Steve Arrington officiating. Interment will follow in Floyd Memory Gardens with the American Legion Post #5 Honor Guard presenting military honors.
The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Thursday from 5 until 7 p.m. At other hours, they will be at their respective residences.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.